x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Mansfield

State hoping to use former prison site in Mansfield for high school

Officials say they have been searching for an adequate site to replace Windham Tech for over a decade.
Credit: AP
FILE - Razor wire surrounds the former Bergin Correctional Institution in Mansfield, Conn. on Nov. 27, 2012. State officials are working on a plan that would transform the site of a former prison into a technical high school. The University of Connecticut, which had taken control of the former Bergin Correctional Institution in Mansfield in 2015, on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, transferred the 35-acre site and 25 adjoining acres back to the state Office of Policy and Management. (AP Photo/Pat Eaton-Robb, File)

MANSFIELD, Conn — State officials are working on a plan that would transform the site of a former prison in Mansfield into a technical high school.

RELATED: Federal prison workers committing crimes, investigation finds

The University of Connecticut, which had taken control of the former Bergin Correctional Institution in Mansfield in 2015, on Wednesday transferred the 35-acre site and 25 adjoining acres back to the state Office of Policy and Management.

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

Paul Hinsch, the state’s policy director for asset management, said officials have been searching for an adequate site to replace Windham Tech for over a decade.

RELATED: #BeBackSoon | UConn's Paige Bueckers to be out 6 to 8 weeks with knee injury

He says the plans call for tearing down the prison buildings and putting a new school on the site.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM