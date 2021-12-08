State hoping to use former prison site in Mansfield for high school

Officials say they have been searching for an adequate site to replace Windham Tech for over a decade.

MANSFIELD, Conn — State officials are working on a plan that would transform the site of a former prison in Mansfield into a technical high school.

The University of Connecticut, which had taken control of the former Bergin Correctional Institution in Mansfield in 2015, on Wednesday transferred the 35-acre site and 25 adjoining acres back to the state Office of Policy and Management.

Paul Hinsch, the state’s policy director for asset management, said officials have been searching for an adequate site to replace Windham Tech for over a decade.

He says the plans call for tearing down the prison buildings and putting a new school on the site.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.