State police investigate 'non-credible threat' made toward Mansfield school

Police said they were called to the school around 8:15 a.m. on the report of a threat made over the phone to a school staffer.

MANSFIELD, Conn. — State police said Edwin O. Smith High School in Mansfield was evacuated Wednesday morning after an anonymous threat.

According to officials, a staff member at the school received a phone call around 8:15 a.m. from an "unidentified source." The caller then issued a "possible threat" to the school, which was evacuated out of an abundance of caution.

Troopers got to the school and students and staff were evacuated while an investigation was underway.

Troopers searched the school and concluded that there was no credible threat to the students, staff, or public.

Investigators left the school around 10:30 a.m. State police have not detailed the specific threat that was made at this time.

This is a developing story.

