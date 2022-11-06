x
Mansfield

Bloomfield man killed in Mansfield motorcycle crash

The crash involved two motorcycles and a car.
MANSFIELD, Connecticut — A Bloomfield man was killed in a crash near the Depot Campus of the University of Connecticut in Mansfield on Saturday afternoon.

Roy Herzlich, 60, of Bloomfield, was operating his motorcycle in the west bound lane of Route 44, when an Audi crossed the center line of the road and hit Herzlich head on according to State Police. 

A motorcycle following Herzlich struck his bike as a result of the crash. The second motorcycle operator suffered minor injuries. The driver of the Audi and a passenger were not injured. 

The case remains under investigation.

