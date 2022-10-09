RI man charged with setting suspected explosive device at drive-in

Police said on June 6 they received a 911 call from a woman who said that a suspicious device had been located inside a restroom

MANSFIELD, Connecticut — A Rhode Island man was arrested Friday and charged with building a suspected explosive device and placing it in the men's restroom at the Mansfield Drive-In in June.

Matthew Farley, 36,.of Harrisville, Rhode Island, was charged with Criminal Attempt at Manufacturing of Bombs, and Breach of Peace 1st Degree. Farley is being held on $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Police said on June 6 they received a 911 call from a woman who said that a suspicious device had been located inside a restroom within a building at the Mansfield Drive-In, 228 Stafford Road, in Mansfield. She said an unknown customer told them about the device.

State police said the Emergency Services Unit Bomb Squad, Fire & Explosive Investigation Unit and the FBI all responded to the scene. The building and property were evacuated for safety purposes. After examining the device, they found an Altoids box with a blinking light and a battery. Also found in the bathroom was a 9mm shell casing and a 9mm bullet.

After an extensive investigation, police requested a warrant for Farley's arrest. He was linked to the crime through papers found near the device, several letters he had written, and video surveillance at the drive-in.

On September 28, detectives were granted an arrest warrant for the Farley. On October 6, Farley was located and taken into custody by the Burrillville, Rhode Island Police Department as a Fugitive from Justice. On October 7, 2022, Farley waived extradition and was taken to Troop C barracks.

