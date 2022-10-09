x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Mansfield

RI man charged with setting suspected explosive device at drive-in

Police said on June 6 they received a 911 call from a woman who said that a suspicious device had been located inside a restroom
Credit: Google Street View
Mansfield drive-in

MANSFIELD, Connecticut — A Rhode Island man was arrested Friday and charged with building a suspected explosive device and placing it in the men's restroom at the Mansfield Drive-In in June.

Matthew Farley, 36,.of Harrisville, Rhode Island, was charged with Criminal Attempt at Manufacturing of Bombs, and Breach of Peace 1st Degree. Farley is being held on $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Police said on June 6 they received a 911 call from a woman who said that a suspicious device had been located inside a restroom within a building at the Mansfield Drive-In, 228 Stafford Road, in Mansfield. She said an unknown customer told them about the device.

RELATED: World War II Mortar shells found in Connecticut town

State police said the Emergency Services Unit Bomb Squad, Fire & Explosive Investigation Unit and the FBI all responded to the scene. The building and property were evacuated for safety purposes. After examining the device, they found an Altoids box with a blinking light and a battery. Also found in the bathroom was a 9mm shell casing and a 9mm bullet.

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

After an extensive investigation, police requested a warrant for Farley's arrest. He was linked to the crime through papers found near the device, several letters he had written, and video surveillance at the drive-in.

RELATED: Northeastern employee charged in campus bomb hoax

On September 28, detectives were granted an arrest warrant for the Farley. On October 6, Farley was located and taken into custody by the Burrillville, Rhode Island Police Department as a Fugitive from Justice. On October 7, 2022, Farley waived extradition and was taken to Troop C barracks.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Mansfield Public Schools cancels Pre-K to 8 classes due to bus issues

Before You Leave, Check This Out