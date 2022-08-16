State trooper, pedestrian struck by SUV in Mansfield: Police

State police said the trooper was helping the pedestrian who struck a deer on Route 44.

MANSFIELD, Conn. — A state trooper and a pedestrian are recovering from minor injuries after an SUV struck them in Mansfield, police said.

Around 11:45 p.m., the trooper and the pedestrian were stopped on Route 44 after the pedestrian struck a deer with their car and needed assistance.

According to state police, 26-year-old Hope Herzog, of Columbia, was driving a Subaru Crosstrek at a high rate of speed southbound on Route 44.

The trooper and driver who were in the roadway at the time were struck by Herzog, according to police. Herzog then crashed into a state police cruiser, causing it to crash into another state police cruiser due to her speed, police said.

Both cruisers were unoccupied at the time of the crash.

The state trooper and pedestrian were taken to Windham Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

State police said Herzog was driving while intoxicated when she crashed into the state trooper and pedestrian.

Herzog has been charged with reckless driving, operating a vehicle under the influence, driving with a handheld device, and second-degree assault with a motor vehicle.

