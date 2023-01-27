UConn student's death may be from a medical emergency, and not suspicious: Officials

The university said the emergency happened Thursday afternoon and that the student's death was likely due to a medical emergency and not treated as suspicious.

STORRS, Conn. — The investigation into a University of Connecticut student's cause of death is underway after they died at the Storrs campus Thursday afternoon, officials said.

UConn safety personnel were called to the North residence complex on the Storrs campus just before 1:30 p.m.

When they got to the room, they found the student unresponsive, according to the university. UConn first responders provided emergency medical treatment until Windham Hospital paramedics arrived. It was at that point the student was pronounced dead.

UConn officials said the State Medical Examiner's Office would conduct an autopsy. However, preliminary indications suggest the death may have resulted from a medical emergency.

The death is not being treated as suspicious, the school said.

The student has not been identified, and university residential, student health, and mental health offices are coordinating services for those affected.

This is a developing story.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.



Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.