x
Tolland County

Plane crash investigation underway in Ellington

Firefighters were called to the 300 block of Somers Road. There are no injuries reported at this time.
Credit: FOX61
file photo

ELLINGTON, Conn. — A plane crashed into a tree in Ellington on Saturday, according to the Ellington Fire Department.

Firefighters were called to the 300 block of Somers Road. There are no injuries reported at this time.

The events that led up to the crash have not been confirmed.

No other details have been confirmed. The investigation is ongoing. 

Earlier this week, there was a crash involving a plane on a farm in Simsbury. No one was injured, but no one initially reported that crash to officials.

---

---

