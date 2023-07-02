RHAM High School investigates racially charged incident

The first incident involved a noose found on campus, and the most recent incident involved a carving in the bathroom door, according to school officials

HEBRON, Conn. — RHAM High School is holding a community meeting Tuesday night after a racially charged message was found in the bathroom.

It's the second racially charged incident at RHAM, also known as the Regional Hebron, Andover, and Marlborough High School, in the past three months. The first incident involved a noose found on campus, and the most recent incident involved a carving in the bathroom door, according to school officials.

RHAM Superintendent Colin McNamara sent a letter to parents Friday alerting them the bathroom message had been reported.

McNamara said the message was immediately reported to local police, state police, and the Department of Children and Families.

According to McNamara, the message was carved with thin lines and appeared to have been there for some time, so it won't be easy to find when it was written and who did it.

McNamara said the school community has been working with a diversity, equity, and inclusion expert since the first incident, and they are bringing her back for the meeting tonight.

The expert is also meeting with students this week in focus groups to learn more about what they think can be done within the staff and student body.

The school is also holding its first “respect day” on February 16 and is asking students to focus on treating each other with kindness, dignity, and tolerance.

That meeting is being held in the RHAM High School auditorium from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and is open to anyone who would like to attend.

