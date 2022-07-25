Single car crash kills Canterbury man in Stafford

STAFFORD, Connecticut — One person is dead after a single car crash in Stafford late Saturday night.
State police said they were called to a crash around 11:30 p.m.
According to police, a vehicle was traveling south on Furnace Road in Stafford when, for an unknown reason, the driver lost control and skidded off the roadway.
The driver of the vehicle, 40-year-old Luis Enrique Aguilar-ceron of Canterbury, died at the scene, officials said.
The crash remains under investigation.
If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Tpr. Preston Zdrojeski #884 at Troop C, (860) 896-3200.
