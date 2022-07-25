x
Stafford

Single car crash kills Canterbury man in Stafford

State police said the man had been driving on Furnace Road when the vehicle skidded off the roadway and struck two poles.
Credit: FOX61

STAFFORD, Connecticut — One person is dead after a single car crash in Stafford late Saturday night.

State police said they were called to a crash around 11:30 p.m.

According to police, a vehicle was traveling south on Furnace Road in Stafford when, for an unknown reason, the driver lost control and skidded off the roadway.

The driver of the vehicle, 40-year-old Luis Enrique Aguilar-ceron of Canterbury, died at the scene, officials said.

The crash remains under investigation. 

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Tpr. Preston Zdrojeski #884 at Troop C, (860) 896-3200.

