2 killed in head-on motorcycle crash in Stafford: Troopers

Troopers were called to the area of Route 190 (Buckley Highway) and Fenton Road around 2:15 p.m. Friday.

STAFFORD, Conn. — Two people riding on the same motorcycle were killed in a head-on crash in Stafford on Friday afternoon, according to Connecticut State Police.

Troopers were called to the area of Route 190 (Buckley Highway) and Fenton Road around 2:15 p.m. Friday.

A motorcycle with a driver and passenger was traveling west on Route 190 when a Nissan Pathfinder going east drifted into the westbound lane and struck the motorcycle head-on, state police said.

The motorcycle driver, identified as John Zorick, 63, of Windsor Locks, was pronounced dead at the scene. Lifestar flew the motorcycle passenger, identified as 61-year-old Debra Jean Zorick, also of Windsor Locks, to the hospital, where she later died.

The 17-year-old boy driving the Nissan was not injured, according to state police. The driver and witnesses stayed on the scene and are cooperating with state police, troopers said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Trooper First Class Kaelberer #820 at Troop C at 860-896-3200, extension 8071.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.