Trooper dragged by fleeing car in Ellington: State police

Police said a woman was smashing car windows with a tire iron and tried to drive off when police arrived.

ELLINGTON, Conn. — A state trooper was treated for minor injuries after they were dragged by a fleeing car over the weekend, police said.

Troop C in Ellington received a 911 call around 4:20 a.m. Sunday reporting a "disturbance" at a home on Cindy Road.

Officials said 26-year-old Veronica Allen had reportedly traveled to the home and was smashing windows out of several vehicles in the driveway using a tire iron.

When troopers arrived at the home, they encountered Allen, who, according to state police, did not comply with troopers' orders and fled the scene in a Honda Civic.

Officials said that as Allen drove away, a trooper was reportedly struck by the open passenger side door of the car, pushed to the ground, and then dragged a short distance.

The trooper was taken to Johnson Memorial Hospital where they were treated for minor injuries and then released.

The Honda was later found parked across the street from Allen's home in New Britain. With the help of Troop H and New Britain police, Allen was taken into custody.

Allen was charged with improper use of a marker plate, illegal operation without minimum insurance, disobeying an officer's signal, evading responsibility, unsafe backing, interfering with an officer, assault on a public safety officer, two counts of third-degree criminal mischief, two counts of second-degree breach of peace and two counts of second-degree threatening.

Allen was held on a $110,000 bond and is set to appear in Rockville Superior Court on Monday.

--

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.