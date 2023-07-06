16-year-old girl hospitalized after fireworks injury on Fourth of July

A second person was treated for injuries on the scene.

SOMERS, Conn — A teenager in Somers is recovering after being injured by fireworks on the Fourth of July, according to Connecticut State Police.

State police and the Somers Fire Department were called to a home near the 700 block of Springfield Road just before 11 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a teen injured by fireworks.

Crews responding found a 16-year-old girl with serious injuries, including severe burns to her chest. She was taken to a hospital in Springfield, Mass., and later flown to a burn center in Boston, according to the Somers Fire Marshal John Roache. Her current condition is not known at this time.

A second person was treated for injuries on the scene.

Firefighters determined that an "illegal fireworks display stand" tipped over and launched toward the crowd.

This incident remains under investigation.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.