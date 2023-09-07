Person killed after being struck by a car in Vernon: Police

The crash happened Thursday morning, police said. The road was temporarily closed for the investigation.

VERNON, Connecticut — A person is dead after they were struck by a car Thursday morning in Vernon.

Officials said the crash happened on Talcottville Road in the area of several stores and restaurants.

At the scene was scattered debris in the road and a stopped car but police have not released any additional details regarding the crash.

The area of the road was closed until 9 a.m. while Metro Traffic Services investigated the crash.

The person struck and killed has not been identified police at this time.

This is a developing story.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

