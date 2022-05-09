Connecticut farmer's prayers answered with rainfall

Over the next two days, the FOX61 weather team is forecasting at least one to two inches of rain, possibly up to three in some spots.

TOLLAND, Conn. — “Farmers remember weather events and they also remember seasons,” said owner of Wright’s Orchard in Tolland, Todd Wright.

Farmers like Todd Wright are dealing with a really dry season. Roughly 98% of the state is experiencing severe drought. Little to no rain in the last few months has impacted people like him.

“You pray for those late rains and it looks like were going to get it,” said Wright.

A prayer that may soon be answered. Over the next two days, the FOX61 weather team is forecasting at least one to two inches of rain, possibly up to three in some spots.

“It’s hope. It’s hope for you can say recovery from a very very dry summer,” said Wright.

Wright said it’s right on time for a fruitful harvest.

“If it doesn’t rain in the summer you worry about nutrient deficiencies. If it doesn’t rain in the fall or early fall then you don’t get the sizing in the fruit that you will like,” said Wright. “For the apples that need sizing for the September 20th or so, a little bit later season apple, they are probably going to be normal.”

He also said too much rain, too quickly could be trouble.

“We currently don’t want seven inches. That could cause all of its own different problems, but a good two, three inches would be good,” said Wright.

Officials from the Interagency Drought working group will meet on Thursday to evaluate how recent rains have impacted the current drought situation.

