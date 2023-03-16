Investigation underway at Tolland night club: Troopers

Connecticut State Police is assisting Homeland Security in an investigation at Electric Blue Café.

TOLLAND, Conn. — Connecticut State Police is assisting Homeland Security in an investigation at Electric Blue Café in Tolland late Thursday morning, troopers told FOX61.

Details regarding the investigation were not immediately made available.

It is not clear if the café will be open for business Thursday amid the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

