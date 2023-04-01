Mass. man arrested on DUI after driving 'erratically' in Tolland without headlights on: Troopers

The trooper followed as the Kia was seen swerving across the highway and the right shoulder, nearly crashing into a guardrail.

TOLLAND, Conn. — A Massachusetts man is facing DUI charges after allegedly driving 'erratically' and nearly crashing into a guardrail.

At 1:19 a.m. Saturday, state police got reports of a car driving erratically without its headlights on while driving on Interstate 84 west near Exit 68 in Tolland.

A nearby trooper spotted the vehicle, a silver Kia with Florida license plates, with headlights not turned on. The trooper followed as the Kia was seen swerving across the highway and the right shoulder, nearly crashing into a guardrail.

The Kia continued to drive at a slow speed even after the trooper turned the cruiser lights and sirens on. The car eventually stopped on the right shoulder before Exit 67.

Police identified the driver as Michele Valeri of Quincy, Mass., turning 33 on Tuesday. Troopers noticed Valeri was possibly impaired. Valeri did not pass the administered sobriety tests and was taken into custody, troopers said.

Valeri was charged with operating a vehicle at too slow a speed, disobeying signal of an officer, driving under the influence, failure to drive in proper land and failure to display lights. He was released on a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 18.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.