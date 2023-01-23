Massachusetts man killed in I-84 crash

The crash happened near Exit 69 in Tolland.

TOLLAND, Conn. — A Massachusetts man was killed Monday in a crash with a tractor trailer on Interstate 84.

Connecticut State Police said a tractor trailer was traveling east just before Exit 69 on I-84 when a Mercedes E350 also heading east and driven by Stephen Gharabegian, 59, of Lexington Massachusetts, just ahead of the tractor trailer lost control.

The truck hit the car on the driver's side. The car ended up underneath the trailer portion of the truck.

The truck driver was not injured. Gharabegian was taken to Hartford Hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died.

This collision remains under investigation. Any witnesses are asked to contact Trooper Daniel Hill #1278 at 860-896-3200 x8006, or by e-mail at Daniel.Hill@ct.gov. Furthermore, any vehicle equipped with a dash camera that was in the area of the collision is asked to contact Tpr. Hill.

Doug Stewart is the Senior Digital Content Producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

