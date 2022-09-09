'Pints for Pakistan' ice cream fundraiser aids flood victims

A business owner in Tolland sold ice cream Friday to help his homeland.

TOLLAND, Conn — For an entire business day, Sami Khan, the owner of American Creamery in Tolland, was using his hands to scoop ice cream and his heart to help his homeland.

Khan is originally from Pakistan and has been in constant contact with friends and family back home after devastating floods have wreaked havoc in many of the impoverished country’s cities and towns.

Khan came up with a simple idea to raise money for relief efforts called “Pints for Pakistan”.

“What we’re doing is trying to generate cash, money, and donations -- as much as we can,” Khan said.

Dedicated customers began to come into American Creamery before 11 a.m. Friday to help support Pints for Pakistan.

“We came in to support Sami,” said Tolland resident Kathy Kolberg, while eating her single scoop of chocolate chip.

“I’ve known Sami for a long time," Charlie Kolberg added, "He would do this kind of thing all the time for everybody, anywhere.”

State Representative Tammi Nuccio ordered her favorite – pineapple Dole Whip.

“Sami is a great member of our community here and his family over in Pakistan is really feeling the impact of this so if you can come out and have ice cream and help the community how do you go wrong?” said Nuccio.

“It makes me feel good that at least I’m trying to do something," Khan added. "Thanks to everyone who is helping me.”

“We’re all connected," Nuccio added, "Sami lives here in town and he’s been here a long time, he’s got a family that is hurting – how do you not help that?”

