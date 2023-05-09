Person hospitalized after motorcycle crash on 1-84 in Tolland

I-84 westbound has been shut down for an investigation and the duration of this closure is not known.

TOLLAND, Conn. — A person has been hospitalized after a motorcycle crash on I-84 in Tolland on Tuesday evening.

Connecticut State Police said that at 6:51 p.m., Troop C responded to a report of a collision on I-84 westbound between Exits 68 and 67 in Tolland.

EMS and the Tolland Fire Department responded to the scene.

Injuries have been reported but the severity is not known. State Police Troop C confirmed that the person involved was being taken to a local hospital.

I-84 westbound has been shut down for investigation and the duration of this closure is not known.

Tolland Fire Department posted on their Facebook that drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.

