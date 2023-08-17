Suspect in Tolland street takeover charged: State Police

The suspect had been seen in videos, confronting a driver and damaging her car.

TOLLAND, Conn. — Police have made another arrest in the May 21 street takeover at a shopping plaza in Tolland, where a driver was confronted by people attending the event, and her car was damaged.

Police said they arrested Mark Trevon Mann, 21, of Bloomfield, on Wednesday and charged him with riot in the first degree, conspiracy to riot in the first degree, criminal mischief, tampering with a motor vehicle, and reckless endangerment. He was given a $5,000 bond.

According to the arrest warrant, Mann was involved in the planning and execution of events in Tolland, West Hartford and Manchester, both in person and electronically. Mann could be seen in videos kicking a Toyota MR2 that had attempted to drive through the crowd according to police.

Mann was arrested on an unrelated domestic violence charge in Manchester. While police were holding him on those charges, he was questioned about the street take overs. Police said he admitted to being there and confronting the driver.

He is the third person arrested in connection with the takeover in Tolland.

