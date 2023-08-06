Tolland community seeks answers about street takeover

Thursday night local leaders and State Police hosted an informational forum about street takeovers and an incident that occurred in town in May.

TOLLAND, Conn. — Street takeovers have reached communities all around Connecticut.

Large groups shut down roads to perform dangerous car stunts while hundreds of spectators gather around, before racing off to their next destination.

According to police, sometimes at speeds of more than 160 miles per hour.

"It’s very dangerous. Obviously, they’re impeding the traffic, possibly impeding emergency vehicles from getting through when they shut down highways," said Trooper Kevin Eklund, the Tolland resident state trooper.

On May 21 in Tolland, one of those incidents escalated. A car trying to get through got stuck in the middle of the crowd as people jumped on top of it.

"I’ve lived here for like over 40 years and never, ever, heard anything like this," said Margaret Aiudi of Tolland.

In the wake of that incident, there were several questions raised by local leaders and residents about the police response. Thursday night they were able to get some answers.

"I think me along with a lot of other people here aren’t so mad that people were doing donuts in the middle of the road, it’s that nobody showed up there," said one resident.

Connecticut State Police said there was an undercover investigation happening that night and for the patrol response, there is certain guidance they follow.

Troopers are urged to use extreme caution and monitor from a distance and respond if there is a threat to public safety.

"Those tactics and those techniques are very fluid depending on what type of intelligence we’re gathering as well," said Sgt. Christine Jeltema.

Police said these groups encourage participants to taunt police and have attacked and boxed in police vehicles in the past.

State police said it has a task force now working with the FBI to respond to and prevent street takeovers.

They said they have stopped some from happening or escalating.

"They’re monitoring, they’re observing, and gathering intelligence from different aspects of these street takeovers and street racers," Jeltema said.

Two arrests have been made in the Tolland incident and police say there will be more coming.

Lawmakers were also able to take action this legislative session to try to address these street takeovers, making them a felony instead of just a misdemeanor and creating a regional task force to respond.

"This is a stronger commitment by the state to make sure that we can be proactive at preventing this, going after these people and then when these things occur, we have a big response," said State Sen. Jeff Gordon, a Republican representing Tolland.

There is a tipline that has been created for people to report street takeovers, 1-800-CALL-FBI.

