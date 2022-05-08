Tolland residents put pride flag sign back up after it was vandalized for 2nd time

The sign was seen toppled over in the grass Thursday morning, just one week after a recent arrest was made for the first vandalism case.

TOLLAND, Conn. — Just last month, the pride flag sign in Tolland by the on and off ramp of exit 68 was vandalized. Connecticut state police arrested the suspect last Saturday.

The sign was vandalized for a second time and was found toppled over in the grass Thursday morning.

"It’s hard to imagine somebody is that angry to destroy a sign in that fashion," said Ryan McCann of Tolland.

The wood appeared to be sawed off and state police are now on the hunt to find another suspect who is responsible.

"We’ll overcome and we’ll rebuild the sign," added McCann.

McCann posted on the Tolland Pride Community Facebook page to rally up a group of volunteers last minute to help put the sign back up.

Just an hour later, several people showed up ready to get to work.

"The response to this has been phenomenal from a positivity and let’s do something and let’s come together as a community," added McCann.

Jeanne Pitney and her wife, Deen, have lived in Tolland for more than 10 years.

They said it is not homophobia the town has a problem with, but rather, the individuals themselves.

"You can’t count a 1% as having a problem. Gay people aren’t asking for any additional rights. We just want to live in peace and harmony," said Pitney of Tolland.

"You can’t control the actions of people," added McCann.

No matter how many times the sign is vandalized, the volunteers said they are willing to stand in hot or cold weather to make sure the words, "love conquers all" are visible.

"I think it might happen again. I think we have to be prepared it may happen again," added Pitney.

