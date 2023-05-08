x
Tolland

2 killed, 2 injured in Tolland crash: State police

The crash happened Sunday afternoon on Merrow Road when one of the vehicles crossed the double-yellow line and into the oncoming lane.
TOLLAND, Conn. — A woman from Coventry and a man from Ellington are dead after a two-car crash in Tolland over the weekend, state police report. 

The crash happened on Merrow Road around 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Police said a 2007 Subaru Legacy Outback driven by 64-year-old Bryan Flint was heading northbound on the road. 

At the same time, a 2008 Toyota Rav4 driven by 66-year-old Amanda Bowen was driving southbound. 

According to state police, Bowen crossed the double yellow lines while going through a right-hand curve in the road and drove into the northbound land. There, Bowen collided with Flint's vehicle. 

Both drivers were killed while their passengers suffered minor injuries, according to police. 

The crash remains under investigation. If anyone witnessed the collision or has information, they are asked to call Trooper Kevin Hoyt at the Tolland Resident Trooper's office at (860) 926-4695 or Connecticut State Police Trooper C at (860) 896-3200.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.  

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com 

