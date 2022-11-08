Residents in Tolland warned of fake police phone scam

Anyone that receives this call is advised to hang up immediately.

TOLLAND, Conn. — Town residents of Tolland are being warned of a phone scam threatening them with an arrest warrant for missing jury duty.

State Police Troop C said they are aware of a recent call to residents where a "Sergeant with the Tolland Police Department" calls regarding an arrest warrant for missing jury duty.

Troopers said in a Facebook post this is a scam and is not real.

"Anyone that receives this call is advised to hang up immediately, and as always, not give out any personal information over the phone," troopers said in the post.

Not going to court on the date you have been summoned for jury service is a violation of state law and you may be ordered to pay a fine, according to the state's website.

Tolland does not have a police force for the town and instead has four resident state troopers.

Any questions or concerns can be handled by calling Troop C directly at 860-896-3200.

