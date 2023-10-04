State police dispatcher helps rescue bald eagle after 'il-eagle'y trespassing on I-84

Troopers tried to get the eagle to move to the safer right shoulder, but the "language barrier" led to "communication issues," state police said.

VERNON, Connecticut — A bald eagle is safe after a Connecticut State Police dispatcher helped in its rescue on Saturday.

According to officials, troopers found the downed eagle in the center median of Interstate 84 east on the Vernon-Tolland town line. They helped to slow the traffic down to help the bird.

That's when Troop C Dispatcher Gambacorta stepped in to help. Cambacorta also serves as a local animal control officer, and she responded to assist in wrangling the bird, letting it know it was "il-eagle" to be on the highway.

Gambacorta and the other troopers worked "wing in wing" to help take the bald eagle into custody, take it away from the highway, and release it into the possession of Horizon Wings Raptor Rehabilitation in Ashford. Police did not say whether or not the bird would face any charges.

State police say that Gambacorta performed a "claw-some" job and is a multi-"talon" ted rescuer.

State police said they salute Gambacorta and all state trooper dispatchers every day, but especially this week during National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, which is April 9 through April 15.

