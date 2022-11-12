Tree on UConn campus falls on car with students inside

Four out of the five people involved are UConn students, the university said.

STORRS, Connecticut — A tree fell on a car at the UConn Storrs campus late Friday night, sending some people to the hospital, the university told FOX61.

UConn emergency personnel were called to 134 North Eagleville Road in Storrs around 11 p.m. for reports that a tree fell and struck an occupied car.

Responding personnel arrived at a commercial parking lot, where the car driver and passengers already got out of the car. Four out of the five people involved are UConn students, the university said.

Ambulances from UConn and Mansfield took three of the people to nearby hospitals for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. The two others declined medical care.

This incident is under investigation. Officials are working to determine whether the rain and wind from Friday night's storm were a factor, as well as how many of the five people were in the car when the tree came down.

