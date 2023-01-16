2 people injured, 1 dog killed in dog attack in Vernon

The dog that attacked is secured and the owner is cooperating with police.

VERNON, Conn. — Two people were injured and a dog killed Monday morning in attack by another dog.

Around 11 a.m., police and animal control officers were called to the area of Beverly Drive for the report of a dog attack. When they arrived, they found a woman and a man that had been bitten by what the police described as a pit bull.

They also found a dog that appeared to have died as a result of injuries caused attacking canine. The adults were evaluated by emergency crews and they declined to be taken to the hospital. There was no word as to the extent of their injuries.

Police said the dog that attacked had been secured and the owner is cooperating with the investigation.

The incident happened in an area of Vernon near Bolton lakes off Route 44 close to the Manchester town line.

No charges have been filed and this case remains under investigation.

