Connecticut residents beat the heat at UConn Dairy Bar

From little kids to adults, many people in the northeast region flocked to the famous Storrs-based staple to cool off.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

STORRS, Conn. — With temperatures still in the 90s many people are cooling off with a sweet treat. UConn Dairy Barn has seen an increase in foot traffic in the last few days because of this.

From little kiddos to adults, many people in the northeast region flocked to UConn Dairy Barn to cool off.

“I think everybody just wants ice cream on this hot day,” said Avery Fazio.

“We just love coming here, especially on a hot night like tonight,” said Forrest Shirghio.

With temperatures staying in the 90’s there’s a chance for a potential heat wave.

“It’s surprising. I thought it would finally start to feel like fall. Hopefully just one more week of this kind of weather,” said Fazio.

Although temperatures are still high, some folks are manifesting the cool weather with their ice cream choice

“I know it’s summer, I know it’s still 95 degrees out, but I needed my pumpkin fix,” said Sue Langevin.

Some people will get their fix of sweetness again tomorrow.

“We’ll be back tomorrow too,” said Shirghio.

DeAndria Turner is a multi-media journalist at FOX61 News. She can be reached at dturner@fox61.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.