UConn power outage forces classes to be canceled in Storrs

This is the second major power outage this week at the Storrs campus

STORRS, Connecticut — A major power outage at the main University of Connecticut campus in Storrs has forced the school to cancel classes for the remainder of Thursday.

Officials said the cause of the power outage isn’t yet known, but it is a partial outage on two underground electrical circuits, including the one that caused issues Monday.

The outage affects several academic buildings that usually host many afternoon and evening classes, necessitating the cancelation of classes. Officials said power could return and then be interrupted at various times during the repairs.

Spokesperson Stephanie Reitz said in an email, "We don’t yet have an estimated timeframe to complete the work. The Central Utility Plant itself is not affected and is working as expected, but crews will be checking underground along the lengths of those circuits to determine where the issues have occurred."

Classes and operations at the regional campuses in Hartford, Stamford, Waterbury, Avery Point, UConn Health, and the School of Law are not affected.

Power was out to the campus on Monday.

