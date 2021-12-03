Vernon 11-year-old killed in 2-car collision on I-84

Police said for an unknown reason, the two cars collided on I-84 east Thursday night.

VERNON, Conn. — An 11-year-old from Vernon is dead after the car she was riding in crashed with another car on Interstate 84 on Thursday night, police said.

According to state police, two cars were driving east on I-84 around 8:15 p.m. when for an unknown reason, the cars collided.

The first car, driving by a man from Massachusetts, came to a rest in the righthand shoulder of the road. The second car, a Ford Fiesta, came to a final stop by the gore area of exit 67.

The driver of the first car was taken to Rockville General Hospital where he was later released.

One of the passengers in Ford, 11-year-old Jaidyn Bolduc, was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The superintendent of the Vernon Public Schools said in a statement Friday that Bolduc was a 6th-grader at Vernon Center Middle School.

"This is a terrible tragedy for the family and our community," Superintendent Dr. Joseph P. Macary said. "Jaidyn will be sadly missed. Jaidyn was a kind and considerate student and was involved in cheerleading. Her teachers said she was a pleasure to have in class."

He said grief counseling services are available for students and staff at Vernon Center Middle School.

"Please keep Jaidyn’s family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time," Macary said.

This is an ongoing investigation, police said. Anyone with information is requested to contact TPR Hyatt #1246 at (860) 896-8004.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

