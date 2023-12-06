Homeowner found dead as crews battle Vernon house fire

Police said the fire and the house were on fire and as crews worked to battle the blaze, they found a person inside the home.

VERNON, Conn. — A Vernon homeowner was found dead after their garage and house went up in flames late Sunday night.

Police said fire crews were called to the home on Hany Lane around 11:15 p.m. on the report of a fire that began in the garage. The flames then quickly spread into the house.

Officials said the fire was knocked down around three hours later, and that's when crews found the homeowner's body inside. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Their cause of death is unknown at this time, and officials have not identified them. No other injuries have been reported.

The police and fire departments are investigating the cause of the fire and the death.

This is a developing story.

