2 men charged in fatal trench collapse at Vernon construction site

The incident happened in July 2020 when dirt collapsed on top of 56-year-old Dennis Slater. Slater was rescued and rushed to the hospital where he later died.

VERNON, Conn — Two men are facing charges after a trench collapse last year killed a worker in Vernon, police said.

The incident happened in July 2022 at a construction site. Police said around 4:15 p.m., police and fire were called to the site, a new housing development off of Bolton Branch Road in Vernon.

Police said 56-year-old Dennis Slater, of East Windsor, was working for Botticello Inc., a company contracted to work on the development and based out of Manchester. Slater was trapped inside the trench when the dirt collapsed on him.

First responders and construction workers were able to free Slater from the trench. Slater was rushed to Manchester Memorial Hospital but later died from his injuries.

Vernon police said 67-year-old Dennis Botticello, a Suffield resident, owns Botticello Inc., and 65-year-old Clen Locke of Somers were both charged in the trench collapse.

Police said that Locke was the equipment operator working near Slater at the time of the collapse.

Botticello and Locke were both charged with first-degree manslaughter and first-degree reckless endangerment.

Both men were held on a $50,000 court bond and are set to appear in court on March 6.

“Public safety is our [number one] priority for people who live in Vernon and who visit our community, including those who come here to work,” Police Chief John Kelley said about the investigation. “We have outstanding officers and detectives who continue to investigate this incident with our state and federal partners.”

Vernon police said their detectives worked alongside the Connecticut Department of Labor's Division of Occupational Safety and Health, the US Department of Labor OSHA, and other partners.

"An important part of the mission of the U.S. Department of Labor Office of Inspector General is to investigate allegations of criminal conduct related to employers who willfully violate worker safety laws,” said Jonathan Mellone, special agent-in-charge, northeast region, U.S. Department of Labor, Office of Inspector General. “We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to hold those who jeopardize workers’ safety accountable.”

This case remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Vernon Police Department at 860-872-9126.

