4 youths charged in Vernon home invasion: Police

Two of the youths face over a dozen charges, including using a machine gun in a violent crime, police said.

VERNON, Conn. — Four youths are facing a slew of charges including using a machine gun in a violent crime in connection to a home invasion Sunday, Vernon police said.

The home invasion happened Sunday on Elm Street. The four suspects were taken into custody Monday.

According to police, the victims of the home invasion were known to the youths in this case and were not seriously injured.

Two of the youths face over a dozen charges, police said. Those charges include home invasion, first-degree burglary, interfering with an emergency call, use of an assault weapon, illegal possession of a high-capacity magazine, and the use of a machine gun in a violent crime to name a few.

Another youth faces similar charges, including home invasion, first-degree burglary, second-degree assault with a firearm, use of an assault weapon, illegal possession of an assault weapon, and second-degree breach of peace.

The fourth youth arrested faces home invasion, first-degree burglary, conspiracy to commit home invasion, conspiracy to commit first-degree burglary, and sixth-degree larceny.

Police could not identify those arrested due to their ages. All four are expected to appear at Rockville Juvenile Court.

The home invasion remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call Vernon police at 860-872-9126.

