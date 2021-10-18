Former Vernon teacher charged in child pornography, voyeurism investigation

Police filed the arrest warrants following a search last month in the man's home

VERNON, Conn. — A former Vernon teacher and coach at Rockville High School is facing several charges related to child pornography, according to authorities.

Police said they arrested Christian Stevenson, 52, following a search warrant that was executed at his home in September.

Following the search and a "digital forensic exam" of the seized items, police said Stevenson possessed child pornography and voyeuristic images.

According to the arrest warrant, investigators found "hundreds of photographs" that appeared to have been taken inside the high school, specifically Stevenson's classroom, various hallways, and the library.

Stevenson has been charged with importing child pornography, second-degree illegal possession of child pornography, eight counts of voyeurism, nine counts of disorderly conduct, four counts of voyeurism with a child under 16 years of age, and four counts of risk of injury to a minor.

Police served Stevenson with three arrest warrants Monday morning at a local hospital. Authorities did not say why he was at the hospital at the time.

Stevenson is being held on a $300,000 bond and is expected in court later Monday.

Vernon Superintendent of Schools Dr. Joseph Macary released a statement regarding the arrest:

"The safety and well-being of our students and staff is our top priority. Vernon Public Schools expects all staff to strictly adhere to the district’s high standards of professional conduct and code of ethics.

On September 15, 2021 Vernon Public Schools was notified by the Vernon Police Department that Rockville High School teacher Christian Stevenson was the subject of a police investigation. Upon learning this information, Vernon Public Schools took immediate action and placed Mr. Stevenson on administrative leave. Mr. Stevenson resigned his employment the same day and is no longer an employee of Vernon Public Schools.

There is an on-going investigation and the district is working cooperatively with the Vernon Police Department."

