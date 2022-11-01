Vernon police release IDs of 2 found dead in home from gunshot wounds

Police are saying the deaths are untimely, and there is no threat to the public.

VERNON, Conn. — Police have released the identities of two people who were found dead in a Vernon home on Friday afternoon.

Anthony Priester, 61 and Karen Priester, 60, were found Friday in a home on Vinetta Drive. Police said they had died of injuries from gunshot wounds. Police said there is no threat to the public.

Vernon police said they are working with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the cause of deaths.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vernon Police Department Detective Division at 860-872-9126.

---

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

