Vernon police search for hit-and-run driver that injured pedestrian

VERNON, Conn. — Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who they say struck a pedestrian Sunday evening.

At 6:29 p.m., police were called to a car versus pedestrian crash on Talcottville Road, Route 83, at the intersection of Pitkin Road. Police said a 32-year-old man was found on the scene with minor injuries after being struck by a vehicle. He was taken to Manchester Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Police said the man was struck by a dark-colored sedan traveling north on Talcottville Road. The dark-colored car continued north without stopping. The Vernon Police Department is looking for the public’s assistance with information regarding the crash.

Police continue to investigate and ask that anyone with information about the incident call Vernon Police Officer Roberge at 860-872-9126, ext. 2025.

After the 2020 death of Andrew Aggarwala, the Vernon Town Council voted unanimously to authorize spending up to $60,000 to purchase and install flashing pedestrian crossing signals at five locations along the Vernon Rails to Trails system at

• West Street

• Hartford Turnpike

• Dobson Road and Birch Street

• Center Road

• Phoenix Street and Warren Avenue.

---

