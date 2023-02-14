Tolland family relives a night of terror at Michigan State University

Mason’s college experience was shattered by gunshots as a shooter opened fire, killing three and wounding five others, just 300 feet away.

TOLLAND, Conn. — More than 50,000 students are enrolled at Michigan State University. It’s a Spartan family that branches out across the country, including to Connecticut.

Monday started like any other day for Michigan State Senior Mason Kerecz. But it ended - in a real life nightmare. The Tolland High School grad spent several hours wondering if they might be his last, while across the street a gunman carried out a deadly rampage.

“One of the most frightening experiences of my life,” described Mason Kerecz. He is just months away from graduating. But Mason’s college experience was shattered by gunshots Monday as a shooter opened fire at Michigan State University, killing three and wounding five others, just 300 feet from Kerecz’s fraternity house where he and friends said they,“Locked all the doors and windows, turned off all the lights, shut all the blinds and then when we went upstairs to the third floor of our seven person house.”

As paralyzing silence fell over the MSU campus, confusion turned to fear. “Any sort of crack or noise it was, yo who was that!?” recalled Mason.

Mason and his friends tuned into police scanners and devised an emergency plan. They gathered makeshift weapons and barricaded the door. “ How could something like this happen somewhere that you call home is just so mind boggling to me,” said Mason. “I’ve never not felt safe on this campus. I’ve always felt comfortable. But that’s something I just don’t have anymore.”

The magnitude of the moment was not lost on the perceptive young Connecticut man who was in the 6th grade when Sandy Hook happened. “I’m sure the time will come when I have kids and these same sort of feelings will come up when I drop them off at school or when I send them away to college.”



While Mason was hunkered down, he was also texting his parents to let them know that he was okay. “I was texting my mom every five minutes. Even if it was just saying hey or yo. Just something to let her know that I’m alive right now,” said Mason.

Barbara and John Kerecz were getting ready for bed when they got the emergency alert text that every parent dreads. “I got an alert on my phone. I shouted out to John there’s a shooter on Mason’s campus,” recalled Barbara.

They exchanged texts for hours as the nightmare unfolded. Barbara and John, a world away, with a feeling of helplessness to protect their child. “I almost got on a plane last night,” said Barbara. “My first reaction was you have to defend yourself. If somebody is breaking the door down. You have numerous people there. You are going to have to improvise,” added John.

It was a sleepless night for Mom and Dad, who when they did close their eyes, were haunted by a knock at the door that luckily never came. They are now eagerly looking forward to seeing Mason. “Of course we are going to hug him. And think about his college family who maybe is not able to put their eyes on their child again and that’s just heartbreaking,” said Barbara.

And though Mason escaped with his life, both he and his parents know that a situation this traumatic doesn’t end when the police lights go away. “You may feel like you are okay now but we really have to pay attention to the impact of going through a traumatic experience like this long term. We can’t take our eyes off the ball. We have to figure out ways to support you, your friends and your community,” said Barbara.

Both Barbara and John said their thoughts and prayers are with the families of loved ones who they won’t be able to see graduate. They also said that given the difficult circumstances they appreciate how transparent the university was at keeping the Spartan community informed.

Matt Caron is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at mcaron@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

