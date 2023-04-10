Tolland teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with student

Police said they investigated incidents that dated back to the 2014-5 school year.

TOLLAND, Conn. — An English teacher at Tolland High School has been arrested after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student during the 2014-5 school year.

Kris Coffey, 43, of Coventry, was charged with two counts of second-degree sexual assault, and one count of fourth-degree sexual assault on Friday. He was held on $150,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Connecticut State Police said the investigation stemmed from an anonymous tip to the Department of Children and Family back in early February. The tipster said that a Tolland High School teacher had an inappropriate relationship with a high school student sometime back in the 2014-2015 school year.

Investigators identified and located the person who provided the tip. Police said that during the investigation, Coffey was interviewed and provided a confession to Troopers.

Both the victim and the suspect told police of a series of contacts between them. The victim had told a friend about the relationship following graduation. The friend confronted Coffey about the relationship and then contacted DCF.

On Monday, Coffey was taken into custody at his home without incident.\

