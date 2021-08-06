Fight the fraud | Tong, Boughton warn residents against tax scammers

Residents said they received threatening letters about unpaid federal tax debts.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut Attorney General William Tong and Department of Revenue Services Commissioner Mark D. Boughton on Friday warned consumers of scams in which they receive a threatening letter about unpaid federal tax debts.

The letter claims to be from a “Tax Processing Unit” in a Connecticut county. The content threatens legal action for unpaid taxes, and it provides a number to call to avoid enforcement.

The letters do not provide any documentation supporting the allegation that unpaid taxes exist, and though there is a signature at the bottom of the letter, the name of the person signing the letter is not provided.

Tong and Boughton warn residents that this is a scam.

“These fraudulent letters designed to cheat Connecticut residents out of their hard-earned money are nothing short of egregious,” Tong said in a statement. “Our office will continue to fight these fraudulent mailings and protect Connecticut residents from these potentially devastating scams. Anyone who has any doubts about the legitimacy of a tax-related mailing they have received should call the DRS to verify the document before sending money to a private company.”

So far, at least seven Connecticut residents have contacted the attorney general's office to report having received these letters.

“Where there is money and opportunity, scammers will try to take advantage,” Boughton said. “With new, pandemic-related benefits flowing from Washington, DC, as well as income tax refunds being issued from federal and state tax authorities, it is more important than ever to be aware of and protect against scams like this.”

He added that if residents receive a letter about their state taxes that they question, they should contact the DRS immediately. A DRS professional can then help determine if it is legitimate.

Tong and Boughton remind residents that the IRS is the only agency that collects federal taxes, and no county in Connecticut will ever contact residents about paying federal taxes.

These are some tips for avoiding tax scams:

If you receive a mailing claiming unpaid taxes, verify that it is from the IRS or your state or local government before taking any action.

The IRS will rarely telephone taxpayers about their bills and will never demand immediate payment with a prepaid debit card, gift card, or wire transfer.

The IRS will also never demand that an individual pays taxes without the opportunity to appeal the amount and will never threaten to involve the police, immigration officers or other law enforcement. This is a common tactic used by scammers and bad actors to trick victims.

To report a scam or instance of fraud, contact the Office of the Attorney General at 860-808-5318 or file a complaint with the office at https://www.dir.ct.gov/ag/complaint/. To contact DRS, they can call 860-297-5962.

