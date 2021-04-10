x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Tong seeks meeting with TikTok execs after school shut down

Attorney General William Tong said there’s concern that a current viral challenge known as “Slap a Teacher” could put educators at risk.

HARTFORD, Conn — Connecticut’s attorney general is asking leadership of TikTok, a video-sharing service, to come to the state and meet with educators and parents to discuss how the popular app may be harmful to students and educators.

RELATED: Educators look to get out ahead of new, dangerous TikTok challenge

Attorney General William Tong, who sent a letter on Monday to TikTok’s CEO, said there’s concern that a current viral challenge known as “Slap a Teacher” could put educators at risk.

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

It comes after New Britain High School temporarily closed last month due to student misbehavior that was attributed in part to the viral “Devious Licks” TikTok challenge, which led to damage and vandalism of schools across the U.S.

RELATED: Officials demand TikTok ban ‘devious licks’ challenge videos plaguing schools

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS 

Download the FOX61 News APP 

iTunes: Click here to download 

Google Play: Click here to download 

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61. 

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download. 

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM 

 