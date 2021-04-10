Tong seeks meeting with TikTok execs after school shut down

Attorney General William Tong said there’s concern that a current viral challenge known as “Slap a Teacher” could put educators at risk.

HARTFORD, Conn — Connecticut’s attorney general is asking leadership of TikTok, a video-sharing service, to come to the state and meet with educators and parents to discuss how the popular app may be harmful to students and educators.

Attorney General William Tong, who sent a letter on Monday to TikTok’s CEO, said there’s concern that a current viral challenge known as “Slap a Teacher” could put educators at risk.

It comes after New Britain High School temporarily closed last month due to student misbehavior that was attributed in part to the viral “Devious Licks” TikTok challenge, which led to damage and vandalism of schools across the U.S.

