State secures custody of neglected animals from Suffield farm

Nearly 200 animals were seized from the property.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Attorney General William Tong announced Friday that the state had secured custody of nearly 200 severely neglected animals. The animals were seized from a Suffield farm in January.

Rachel Korntstein, the owner of the animals, relinquished her custody.

“We succeeded today in securing state custody of all animals seized in this horrible case. No animal should ever suffer as these animals did. The animals were severely malnourished, dehydrated and diseased, and there was no way the owner was going to be able to provide the intensive care and rehabilitation that is required,” said Attorney General William Tong.

“With this settled, we are now assured that the livestock and dogs will continue to receive the proper care that they deserve,” said Agriculture Commissioner Bryan P. Hurlburt.

The seizure happened on January 13th after police were notified by a local veterinarian that a cow was not properly being taken care of. According to the Attorney General, the veterinarian was called in to help with the birth of a calf. The calf's mother was so malnourished, she could not produce milk or move, and died soon after giving birth. There were also reported dead and decaying chickens.

The Suffield Police Department Animal Control Division and the Connecticut Department of Agriculture investigated and determined that there were a number of cattle, dogs, and poultry at several locations that were being neglected by the same individual:

1497 Sheldon Street, West Suffield

1601 Sheldon Street, West Suffield

212 North Main Street in East Granby

Police said the animals had been deprived of food, water, and proper medical attention.

Kornstein was arrested and charged with multiple counts of animal cruelty. She's expected in court on February 18th.

The motion for permanent state custody was filed in Hartford Superior Court on February 6th on behalf of the Department of Agriculture. The motion also asks that the court orders the owner of the animals, 34-year-old Rachael Kornstein, provide daily compensation to the Department of Agriculture for the temporary care of the animals.