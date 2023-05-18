Tong urges federal legislation to combat xylazine

“Illicit xylazine is a deadly emerging threat that we cannot afford to ignore," said Attorney General Tong.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Attorney General William Tong joined nearly 40 other attorneys general in urging federal legislation to combat the widespread illicit use and trafficking of xylazine.

Xylazine, pronounced ZAI·luh·zeen, is a potent veterinary medication that has been widely mixed with opioids like fentanyl and is easily obtainable online.

The bipartisan coalition of 39 attorneys general urged Congressional leadership to pass the Combating Illicit Xylazine Act, which would provide critical measures to combat the widespread illicit use and trafficking of xylazine and help prevent xylazine-related deaths. Tong said there has been a surge in overdose deaths nationwide related to xylazine, The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has issued public alerts about the dangers of xylazine. In addition, the White House declared fentanyl-adulterated or -associated xylazine (FAAX) an “emerging threat” to the nation. The attorneys general of Florida, New York and Tennessee joined Tong in signing the letter.

“Illicit xylazine is a deadly emerging threat that we cannot afford to ignore,” said Tong. We need every tool of the federal government fully activated to save lives and stop the spread of this dangerous drug."

The legislation would:

• Classify the illicit use of xylazine as a Schedule III drug under the federal Controlled Substances Act;

• Allow the DEA to track the manufacturing and sales of xylazine to ensure that it is not diverted;

• Require the U.S. Attorney General, acting through the DEA and in coordination with the FDA Commissioner, to submit a report to Congress detailing the prevalence, risks, and recommendations on how to regulate the illicit use of xylazine; and

• Ensure all salts, isomers, and other forms of xylazine are also covered when restricting the drug’s illicit use.

Doug Stewart is the Senior Digital Content Producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.