Top Connecticut court orders new trial for murder convict

CONNECTICUT, USA — Connecticut's highest court on Friday overturned a man's murder conviction and ordered a new trial, saying a state prosecutor improperly commented during closing arguments on the man exercising his right to remain silent before the trial.

The state Supreme Court, in a 7-0 ruling, threw out Patrick Miles' conviction in connection with the 2017 killing of his estranged wife, Yasheeka Miles, in their New Britain home.

Justice Steven Ecker wrote in the opinion that prosecutor Brett Salafia's repeated emphasis to the jury during closing arguments that Miles remained silent before trial was "fundamentally unfair in violation of the defendant's fourteenth amendment right to due process.”

Salafia declined to comment Friday, saying he had not yet reviewed the entire ruling. A message seeking comment was left for Miles' public defender, Emily Wagner. Miles, who was sentenced to 55 years in prison, remained behind bars Friday.

After the killing, police said Miles fled with their 2-year-old daughter, prompting an Amber Alert. He left the child with relatives in New York City and was arrested a week later in West Springfield, Massachusetts.

When defendants exercise their right to remain silent under Miranda rights or invoke the 5th amendment right against incriminating themselves, courts including the U.S. Supreme Court have ruled they cannot be penalized for invoking those rights.

Miles remained silent about the case until he testified in his defense at trial. He said he found his estranged wife dead in their home, as well as $83,000 in cash and 600 grams of heroin missing. The testimony suggested his wife was killed in a robbery and Miles feared the suspects.

The Supreme Court said Salafia repeatedly sought to cast doubt on Miles' credibility, improperly, by emphasizing his delay in telling his story.

