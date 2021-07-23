Police: Multiple Torrington liquor stores found selling alcohol to minors

Police conducted undercover compliance checks in 23 businesses. 11 were found in violation.

TORRINGTON, Conn. — Almost a dozen Torrington package/liquor stores have been accused of selling alcohol to minors, according to police.

The police department and the Department of Consumer Protection (DCP) Liquor Control Division conducted an undercover compliance check of 23 stores in the city on Thursday evening.

Out of the 23 businesses, 11 were found to be in violation of compliance by reportedly selling alcohol to minors.

The businesses are:

Colonial Wine and Spirits

Town Line Liquor

Warehouse Wine & Liquor

Bottle Stop Wine & Liquor

Party Town Wine & Liquor

Big Y Foods

Good Spirits Package Store

Aldi's

Torringford Package Store

Fine Drop Wine & Liquors

Super Discount Liquors

Police said the businesses that have been accused will have a chance to address the violation at an administrative hearing with the Liquor Control Commission.

