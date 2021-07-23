Police: Multiple Torrington liquor stores found selling alcohol to minors

TORRINGTON, Conn. — Almost a dozen Torrington package/liquor stores have been accused of selling alcohol to minors, according to police.
The police department and the Department of Consumer Protection (DCP) Liquor Control Division conducted an undercover compliance check of 23 stores in the city on Thursday evening.
Out of the 23 businesses, 11 were found to be in violation of compliance by reportedly selling alcohol to minors.
The businesses are:
- Colonial Wine and Spirits
- Town Line Liquor
- Warehouse Wine & Liquor
- Bottle Stop Wine & Liquor
- Party Town Wine & Liquor
- Big Y Foods
- Good Spirits Package Store
- Aldi's
- Torringford Package Store
- Fine Drop Wine & Liquors
- Super Discount Liquors
Police said the businesses that have been accused will have a chance to address the violation at an administrative hearing with the Liquor Control Commission.
