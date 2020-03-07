Residents displaced after kitchen fire in third-floor apartment in Torrington

TORRINGTON, Conn. — Firefighters responded Thursday evening to reports of a fire in a third floor apartment.
Upon arrival at approximately 4:19 p.m., crews noticed light smoke showing from a side window.
Officials say the structure was a three-story wood frame, mix occupancy structure with 4 apartments in the building.
As firefighters arrived, the building was being evacuated.
When crews entered the building, they confirmed a working fire and deployed a hose line to the third floor.
Officials say firefighters encountered heavy smoke and high heat, caused by a working fire in the kitchen.
Crews knocked down and extinguished the fire in 10 minutes.
No injuries were reported.
The Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.
Displaced residents are being assisted by the Red Cross.