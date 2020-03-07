Residents displaced after kitchen fire in third-floor apartment in Torrington

Officials say the structure was a three-story wood frame, mix occupancy structure with 4 apartments in the building.

TORRINGTON, Conn. — Firefighters responded Thursday evening to reports of a fire in a third floor apartment.

Upon arrival at approximately 4:19 p.m., crews noticed light smoke showing from a side window.

As firefighters arrived, the building was being evacuated.

When crews entered the building, they confirmed a working fire and deployed a hose line to the third floor.

Officials say firefighters encountered heavy smoke and high heat, caused by a working fire in the kitchen.

Crews knocked down and extinguished the fire in 10 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

The Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.