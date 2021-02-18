Torrington man charged in Aug. 2020 fatal crash

One car was trying to pass another when it crashed into a car in the other lane. One of the drivers took off after the crash

TORRINGTON, Conn. — Police arrested a Torrington man on manslaughter charges in connection with a fatal crash in August.

Police said on August 27, 2020, they were called to a crash on Litchfield Street near Hassig Road. When they arrived, they found two cars off the roadway, and it was reported that a third car was involved, but did not crash and had left the scene.

Police said witnesses still at the scene said a Hispanic male, wearing a blue shirt and dark-colored pants, ran from the second vehicle involved in the crash. The vehicle was described as a black-colored Audi A4 belonging to Rolando Vilorio.

Prior to the crash, witnesses reported seeing a black Volkswagen Beetle pull onto Litchfield Stress with the black Audi directly behind. They said the Audi attempted to pass the Beetle on the left, in the opposite lane of travel, but the Beetle kept speeding up.

Just before the crash, the Audi lost control while attempting to pass the Beetle and struck a Lincoln traveling in the eastbound lane. The Beetle continued traveling west on Litchfield Street.

The driver of the Lincoln, a 47-year-old Sean Ryan, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman in the passenger seat was transported to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police said a short time later, officers at the scene observed a vehicle matching the description of the Beetle in the immediate area, and officers stopped the car. The driver, Namik Cantres, told police the car was involved in the incident. The vehicle was seized from the scene.

During the investigation, police found Cantres had direct involvement in the accident occurring, and in helping Vilorio flee from the scene. Police charged Cantres, 20, of Torrington with:

Manslaughter in the first degree

Assault in the first degree

False statement in the second degree

Interfering

Reckless driving