Torrington man to appear in court for alleged violent baseball bat assault of 2 women, one elderly

TORRINGTON, Conn. — A man is set to appear in court Friday after allegedly attacking two women with a baseball bat.

Richard Dillon, 37, is set to appear in Torrington Superior Court on Friday to face multiple charges, including criminal attempt at murder.

The 37-year-old was arrested Thursday after police responded to Mountain Road after reports that a man allegedly struck the two women before feeling the scene in a Chevy Malibu.

Upon their arrival, Torrington officers located two women, who they said had serious injuries to the head, neck, back, and hands.

According to a release, one of the victims was an elderly woman.

Both victims were transported to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital for further evaluation, and are currently recovering.

Police located the Chevy Malibu in the area of Mountain Road and attempted to stop the vehicle.

The driver - later identified as Dillon - sped away from officers before striking a snowbank on Main Street.

He got out and ran from the police, but was taken into custody shortly after without further incident.

Dillon faces the following charges:

Criminal Attempt at Murder (1 count)

Assault 1st – Elderly Victim (1 count)

Assault 1st (1 count)

Threatening 2nd (1 count)

Disorderly Conduct (1 count)

Interfering / Resisting (1 count)

Tampering with Evidence (1 count)

Drug Paraphernalia (1 count)

Possession of Controlled Substance (1 count)

Engaging police in pursuit (1 count)

Stop Sign

Reckless Driving (1 count)

Too Fast for Conditions