One injured in Torrington fire

One person was injured in an overnight fire.
Emergency crews were called at 1:40 a.m. to a two family home at 88 Birden St.
Crews arrived on scene and removed one person who was burned and they were taken to Waterbury Hospital.
Lifestar was called but could not fly due to weather.
The fire was reported knocked down and cleared of all occupants at 01:54 am. The Fire Marshal’s Office, with the assistance of the Connecticut State Fire Marshal’s Office, is conducting an origin and cause investigation at this time.