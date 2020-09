The fire was reported on Jardon Street this morning

Mutual aid was called for a fire at a multi-family home in Torrington.

Officials said the fire was on Jardon Street. The extent of damage is not known. Crews from Harwinton and Litchfield were called in for mutual air.

When crews arrived, they found the occupants outside the home but there is no word on injuries at this time.

The fire was deemed under control a little before 10 a.m.