Torrington food bank responds to COVID-19 emergency

Friendly Hands food bank makes sure kids eat on the weekends, too.

TORRINGTON, Conn. — During a time of uncertainty amid coronavirus concerns, the Friendly Hands food bank is trying to spread a message of unity, one meal at a time.

"We’re all in this together, as a community, as a world," said executive director, Karen Thomas.

After schools in Torrington closed for at least two weeks, the district implemented a “grab and go” meal program for students in need.

"There’s some 67 percent of the population in the schools that rely on the daily meal program, that’s possibly their only meal for the day," said Danny Hartnett, president of board of directors.

That's why Friendly Hands came up with a way to make sure those kids and their families are taken care of on the weekends as well.

"We would jump in here and provide meals and provide bags for anyone who wants it, drive up, come drive it, and they would be set for the weekends," said Thomas.

It’s an effort that’s made possible thanks to others who are willing to help.

"Our community has stepped up tremendously by bringing in all kinds of things like pasta, and peanut butter and stuff so we really have to thank the community for all of this," said Thomas.